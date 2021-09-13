Barbara Merle Curtis-Hansford, 96, was born Dec. 2, 1924, to Arvin Buck and Abba Miller Curtis in Rockport, Ky. She passed away Sept. 9, 2021, at Willow Care Nursing Home, Willow Springs, Mo.

Mrs. Hansford was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lawrence Hansford; mother, Abba Merle Curtis; father, Arvin Curtis; older sister, Brent Timperman; older brother, Lee Curtis; younger sister, Gay Spicer; and friend, Janet Holland.

Mrs. Hansford served in the Coast Guard during during World War II as a radio operator. She served men’s breakfast at her church in Akron, Ohio, and hosted many get together dinners at her home for her husband’s University of Akron friends.

Mrs. Hansford was as much at home digging in her gardens as she was on the third-floor roof of their home, doing ceramics or crocheting.

Her life is a testimony of encouragement, giving strength and hope. She gave her life to the Lord in September 2016.

Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.