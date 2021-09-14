Benjamin Paul Wade Casper, age 31, left this world much too soon on Sept. 7, 2021, leaving behind his parents, Tim and Mary Beth Casper; siblings, sister Danielle Hull (Trey), brother Alexander Casper; nephew Theo Hull and niece Ryker Hull. All our hearts are forever broken by the sudden loss of Ben.

Ben was born on Aug. 2, 1990, in Belleville, Ill. He grew up as a military child. The military allowed him to visit and live in many new places. Ben loved reading and learning the history of each new duty station.

He loved nature, plants and animals. He especially enjoyed sugar gliders. He even planted a tree in the backyard of our home at Fort Campbell, Ky., because of his love for nature. While growing up Ben played baseball and soccer. He had also had a heart of gold, with it came to playing music. He played the cello, the guitar and the Hurdy Gurdy. Ben also had his own fish tank at most places he lived. He loved the Beach Boys so much that he had a Beach Boy themed birthday party growing up with sand, towels and beach balls for everyone.

Ben was not one to show off and was brighter than he let on. His favorite things to do were hanging out with his friends and playing games with his brothers, sister, and online friends. Ben was saved and accepted Jesus into his heart as a young child in Clarksville, Tenn.

After High School graduation Ben went on to serve six years in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Turkey, Japan, Texas and Mississippi. He achieved the rank of Staff Sargent. He was awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Good Conduct Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Nuclear Deterrence Operations Medal and multiple other awards and certifications. While in Japan, Ben climbed Mt. Fugi, the highest mountain there with an elevation of 12,388 feet. During his military career he met and served with many amazing people.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Bessie Casper and maternal grandparents Joseph and Clara Ann Cadell. He is survived by his parents, Tim, and Mary Beth Casper; sister, Danielle Hull, and her husband, Trey; brother, Alexander Casper; nephew, Theo Hull; niece, Ryker Hull; and his fiancée, Kathy Troung; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins too numerous to list here.

Ben’s infectious smile and laugh would light up any room and melt many hearts. While he is no longer on this earth, his presence will remain in our hearts forever.

Memorials are suggested to Palace Cemetery, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services were 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home with Wes Mayfield officiating. Burial with full military honors was in Palace Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Timothy Casper, Alexander Casper, Trey Hull, Stan Cadell, Keaton Woodford, Keaton Gerber and James Woodford, III.

PAID