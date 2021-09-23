Bettie Joan Landers, age 89, daughter of LeRoy and Ruth (Walburn) Reasor, was born Aug. 21, 1932, at Mt. Carmel, Ill. She passed away on Sept. 22, 2021, at Houston, Mo.

Bettie married Frank Sperlazza and to that union three boys were born, Lee, Michael and Steve. He preceded her in death Feb. 26, 2001. Bettie then married Hap Landers and they enjoyed several years together until his death in 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands Frank Sperlazza and Hap Landers; and one brother, Robert Reasor.

She is survived by her children Lee and Sherry Sperlazza of McMinnville, Tenn., Michael and Treva Sperlazza of Andover, Kan., and Steve and Kim Sperlazza of Houston, Mo.; grandchildren, Joshua Marley and Jamie White, Stephanie Groff and Stacie Sperlazza; great-grandchildren, Bradin Groff, Corye Groff, Alexis Hodges and Tammy Humphrey; many other family and friends made through the years.

Bettie worked for H.D. Lee Co. for many years until she retired.

Bettie enjoyed being with the public, so after her retirement from H.D. Lee she began to volunteer with the Texas County Auxiliary serving as President and spearheading many of the projects done by the Auxiliary. She was given a special retirement party honoring her for her many years of service. Bettie was also instrumental in getting the new building built for the Houston Senior Center. She was the Treasurer for many years and was Chairman of the Walk a Thon. Bettie thrived on working to further promote and improve the Texas County Auxiliary and the Houston Senior Center, working many hours and organizing many projects.

Bettie had a special sweet tooth for Butterfingers, hiding them and guarding them to enjoy at her leisure.

She loved her family and spent time with the boys at Cub Scouts and helping them to gain their badges.

Bettie will be missed by all her friends and family.

The family will host a Celebration of her Life, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Northside Baptist Church with Pastor Lynn Gayer officiating. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

