State Rep. Bennie Cook invites area residents to visit the Missouri State Capitol (a.k.a. “The People’s House”) in Jefferson City for the Bicentennial Inaugural Events on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The State Capitol will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Cook’s office located at 203-A in the Capitol will provide light snacks and refreshments to constituents throughout the day.

Several special items will be on display around the Capitol, including Missouri professional sports memorabilia and championship trophies, the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt, the Missouri Bicentennial Mural and more.

The Bicentennial Inaugural Parade hosted by the office of Gov. Mike Parson will start at 10 a.m., and is designed to showcase Missouri’s past, present and future. The parade will celebrate the swearing-in of Missouri’s elected officials from this year’s Bicentennial Inauguration as well as highlight the history and significance of all of the state’s 114 counties.

Travis Campbell (owner of Campbell & Sons Logging), Aaron Volk (owner of Volk Farms) and members of the Ozark Older Iron Club will represent the 142nd District in the parade.

REP. BENNIE COOK

“The entries from the 142nd District will highlight our timber industry and the importance of agriculture in our area,” Cook said.

Anyone interested in representing the 142nd District in the Bicentennial Parade can contact Cook at 573-751-1490.

The Bicentennial Inaugural Ball will be held in the evening following the parade at the State Capitol, with the grand march starting at 6:30 p.m.

If you plan on attending, RSVP online at https://www.movingmoforward.com/.

For more information, call Cook at 573-751-1490 or email bennie.cook@house.mo.gov.