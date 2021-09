This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Hiett Gymnasium.

For more information, visit www.cbco.org or pre-register at https://donate.cbco.org/…/schedules/drive_schedule/128223

Masks are required.