They kept it close through much of the first half, but the Houston High School Football Tigers fell 40-14 in a South Central Association conference game Friday night on Louis Bozman Field at Thayer.

The two teams exchanged possessions for most of the first quarter, as the defenses closed holes, delivered hard hits and finished tackles.

The host Bobcats got on the board first and led 7-0 after when senior running back Jackson Willison finished a 60-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run and senior kicker Zach Jones booted an extra point with 11 seconds left in the period.

The Tigers responded quickly and tied the score early in the second quarter.

After junior Dakota James returned the ensuing kickoff 30 yards to midfield, sophomore quarterback Wyatt Hughes connected with junior Zac Williams for a 15-yard passing gain. On the next play, senior running back Bailey Hurst took the ball the distance for a touchdown, breaking several tackles on his way to the right side of the end zone.

HHS sophomore lineman Brady Brookshire (55) and senior linebacker Bailey Hurst (8) team up to bring down Thayer senior Griffin Willison during the first quarter of the Tigers’ SCA road loss on Friday. DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

Sophomore kicker John Kimrey made the point-after and Houston had drawn even.

But Thayer went on to build a 26-7 lead as the second quarter wore on.

The Bobcats unveiled an effective air assault that they would use frequently for the rest of the game, and went ahead 14-7 on a 16-yard pass from senior quarterback Landry Pitts to sophomore wide receiver Eric Simer with 8:42 to go in the half, followed by another extra point.

Thayer extended the advantage to 20-7 with a short scoring run by Pitts with 1:15 remaining and went up 26-7 when senior defensive back Lane Grimes hauled in an interception and returned it 87 yards for a score with less than 3 seconds showing on the clock.

Amazingly, Houston scored again before halftime when Hurst returned the kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown (catching the ball in the middle of the field and then sprinting down the right sideline with a crowd of players trailing) and Kimrey made good on another extra point to cut the deficit to 26-14.

But in the second half, Thayer added 14 points while the Tigers went scoreless.

The Bobcats got a TD late in the third quarter when Willison capped off another lengthy drive with a short run and then got another early in the fourth period on a 57-yard pass from Pitts to Grimes.

Lineup in the shotgun, Houston quarterback Wyatt Hughes prepares to take a snap from center Casey Merckling Friday night at Thayer. DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

Thayer (4-1, 3-0 SCA) benefited in the contest from a roster including 12 active seniors, while the Tigers had only three. As HHS head coach Eric Sloan was forced to juggle his team’s lineup in the due to injury and depth, senior running back Zach Fuwell and freshman fullback Maleki Morgan each played dozens of downs as linemen.

Sloan had several other freshmen and sophomores playing key roles, some who were also out of their normal positions.

The Tigers were also without defensive coordinator Jake Brookshire because of health issues.

Next Friday, Houston (2-3, 1-2 SCA) hosts undefeated Ava (5-0, 3-0 SCA) on Homecoming Night.