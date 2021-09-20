Bonnie Jean Clover, age 83 of St. Peters, Mo., was born on Aug. 31, 1938, to Virgil and Eula “Edna” McColgin in Raymondville, Mo. She entered her heavenly home Sept. 19, 2021, in St. Peters, Mo.

Bonnie married Coy Dean Clover on Aug. 11, 1956. Dean and Bonnie moved to St. Louis, Mo., shortly after getting married and lived there for the next 45 years. Bonnie was a stay-at-home mom until 1971; once all her children were in school, she started working as a school bus driver for the Parkway School District.

Bonnie retired from the Parkway School District in 2001 and moved to Raymondville, Mo., where Dean and Bonnie built their retirement home and where they stayed for the next 15 years before moving back to St. Peters, Mo. to be closer to her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandparents, all four brothers and many aunts and uncles.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Randall Dean Clover of Licking, Mo., Kyle Lee and Michelle Clover of St. Louis, Mo., and Tina Renee’ Short of Maryland Heights, Mo.; five grandchildren, Jesse Dean and Melissa “Missy” Clover of Wentzville, Mo., Nancy Jean and Ryan Brzostowski of O’Fallon, Mo., Jacob Kyle Clover of St. Louis, Mo., Christopher Alan and Tara Robertson of Eureka, Mo. and Krystal Renee’ Robertson of Maryland Heights, Mo.; nine great-grandchildren, Lauren, Luke, Caden, Brynn, Cooper, Cason, Brantley, Hunter and Levi, all of which stole her heart and were the light of her life; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and sister-in-laws.

Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in Evans Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Dorvan Stringer will be officiating with burial in Boone Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers will be:

Ryan Brzostowski, Caden Brzostowski, Jesse Dean Clover, Christopher Robertson, Dallas McColgin and Greg Hinton.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Boone Creek Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com

