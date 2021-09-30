Booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine will be administered by the Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy at the old Ozarks Healthcare Foundation Office located at #12 Parkway Center in West Plains from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

After Friday, the supply of booster doses will be reassessed before future booster vaccination dates.

Ozarks Healthcare is now administering booster doses to those who received the initial Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and who meet the following requirements:

·People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster

·People age 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster

·People age 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster

·People age 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g. frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders) may receive a booster