A Cabool man was injured Sunday afternoon in a crash east of Seymour, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said the accident occurred when a southbound 2003 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Richard E. Capp, 64, of Cabool, crossed U.S. 60 and traveled into the path of an eastbound 2016 Chevrolet Colorado operated by David R. Duval, 34, of Bixby, Okla. The Colorado struck the Capp truck, the patrol said.

Capp and a passenger in the Duval vehicle, Jackie D. Cooper, 33, of Henryetta, Okla., were taken by ambulance to Cox South in Springfield. Cooper had serious injuries; Capp had moderate injuries.