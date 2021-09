A Cabool man was injured Friday afternoon in an U.S. 63 accident in Pomona, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

An eastbound 1998 GMC Yukon driven by Angela O. Segelhorst, 50, of Pomona, failed to yield and pulled into the path of a northbound 2006 Toyota Tacoma driven by Michael W. Randle, 72, of Cabool, the patrol said.

Randle was taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains with minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The GMC had minor damage and the Toyota had extensive damage.