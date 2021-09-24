A Cabool man was killed Thursday night in an accident in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Alysha Falterman said a northbound 1997 Ford Explorer driven by Richard C. Wilmoth, 70, ran off the east side of U.S. 63 at Pomona, overturned and ejected him. He was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Howell County Coroner Tim Cherry.

It was the 19th fatality in Troop G compared to 28 at the same time last year.

Assisting at the scene was Sgt. Scott Nelson.