A Cabool woman sustained moderate injuries Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash about seven miles south of Houston on U.S. 63.

Tpr. Travis Brown said a southbound 2009 Ford Flex operated by Samatha R. Stilley, 31, ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a driveway embankment and overturned.

Stilley, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

The vehicle had extensive damage, Brown said.