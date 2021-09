A Cabool driver was seriously injured Wednesday in an accident about six miles south of her hometown.

Brandi L. Dodds, 41, ran off the right side of Highway 181, overcorrected, returned to the roadway, crossed the center of the roadway twice, ran back off the right side and overturned, said Tpr. Dakota Nash.

Dodds, who was wearing a seat belt, was flown to Cox South in Springfield.

The vehicle had extensive damage.