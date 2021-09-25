Two fall events are planned this coming week at Houston High School.

King of the Court is Monday, Sept. 27, in conjunction with a volleyball game. It will be between the junior varsity and varsity games. Candidates are: Freshmen, Jordan Arthur and Hayden Brannan; sophomores, Wyatt Hughes and Kolten Gayer; juniors, Brody McNew and Harold Lassiter; and seniors, Darius Ross and Dmitiri Zveniatchovskii.

Homecoming coronation is Friday, Oct. 1, at Tiger Stadium. Candidates are: Freshmen, Isabell Pena and Kaelyn Honeycutt; sophomores, Maddie Holder and Mikendra Ramsey; juniors, Madi Reed and Logynn Foster; and seniors, Mali Brookshire and Emilee Weaver.