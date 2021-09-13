Candidates for two fall events have been named at Houston High School.

King of the Court is planned for Sept. 27 in conjunction with a volleyball game. Candidates are: Freshmen, Jordan Arthur and Hayden Brannan; sophomores, Wyatt Hughes and Kolten Gayer; juniors, Brody McNew and Harold Lassiter; and seniors, Darius Ross and Dmitiri Zveniatchovskii.

Homecoming is Oct. 1 at Tiger Stadium. Candidates are: Freshmen, Isabell Pena and Kaelyn Honeycutt; sophomores, Maddie Holder and Mikendra Ramsey; juniors, Madi Reed and Logynn Foster; and seniors, Mali Brookshire and Emilee Weaver.