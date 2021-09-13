The trial this week of the former Texas County sheriff and his chief deputy will be decided by Circuit Judge John Beger.

An order to waive a jury — sought by the defendants — was approved Monday by Beger.

Jury selection was to have begun Monday in Pulaski County. Perspective jurors were expected to be called to the St. Robert Community Center by Circuit Clerk Rachelle Beasley.

The judge is hearing the case following a grand jury indictment in July 2018. It is being heard on a change of venue from Texas County. Testimony is under way.

Following an indictment by a grand jury, Sigman became the first Texas County officeholder in 45 years to be charged with a crime when he and Tomaszewski were arrested while on duty inside the Texas County Justice Center. He was elected in 2012. A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Sigman allowed a woman whom he hired and engaged in a romantic relationship – Tomaszewski – to impersonate an officer on multiple occasions, threaten bodily harm to others and physically abuse inmates. At one time she was the jail supervisor.

While Tomaszewski carried out the wrongdoings in the report, authorities said Sigman was present for the incidents and allowed them. They both are charged with similar crimes: first-degree felony assault, first-degree robbery, felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, felony unlawful use of a weapon, felony harassment, felony endangering the welfare of a child, second degree; misdemeanor misuse of official information by a public servant and misdemeanor false impersonation. Sigman was charged again in October 2018 on a felony forgery charge. Tomaszewski was charged with two counts of forgery in December 2018.

A special prosecutor is appointed to the case: Don Trotter is the county prosecutor in Lawrence County in Mount Vernon. The defendants, who have been free on bond, are represented by Jason Coatney of Springfield.