Tuesday will be a monumental day on the Houston School District campus.

The ribbon will be cut on a just-completed $6.5 million, 1,500-seat gymnasium at 4:45 p.m. The public is invited to mark the completion of the building. Doors open at 4:15 p.m. The ceremony will broadcast live beginning at 4:40 p.m. at houstonherald.com/live.

The event precedes the first sporting event held in the structure — the Lady Tigers take on Plato in a volleyball match. In addition to speakers, a time-lapse video of the project will be shown.

The new gymnasium bridges the distance between the middle school building and current gym that was built in 1964. Phase one brings the buildings closer together through a voter-approved bond issue, and Phase two would complete it by also adding 500 more seats at the gym.

The district also has made several improvements to facilities, including new roofs and updates to HVAC. On the drawing board is a new track.