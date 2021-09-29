Charles Floyd Price, age 79, of Success, Mo., passed away Feb. 12, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 24, 1940, in Hoxie, Ark., to Noble Wesley and Violet May (Young) Price.

He grew up in Texas County and graduated from Houston High School in 1958. Charles enlisted in the U.S. Navy Oct. 6, 1958, in St Louis, Mo. He was honorably discharged Oct. 5, 1964. He married Margaret Ann Moore June 12, 1967.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Earl and Doyle Price; and a sister, Barbara Price.

Charles is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret of the home; three sons, Michael Andrew Price, Charles William Price and Charles Floyd Price Jr; two daughters, Michelle Arnold and husband, Adam, and Margaret Ann Fizer; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; eight brothers, Norman Price and wife, Arlene, Walter Price and wife, Judy, Raymond Price and wife, Pam, Jerry Price, Gilbert Price and wife, Amy, Paul Price and wife, Brenda, Phillip Price and wife, Shannon, and Scott Price and wife, Lisa; four sisters, Dorothy Clow, Shirley Stice and husband, Danny, Lois Stanton and husband, Tom, and Star Stice and husband, Lonnie; and many nieces and nephews.

Charles lived and loved being a truck driver, working for many different companies and individuals for over 60 years, retiring in 2015. He loved talking about and telling stories about the Navy and truck driving. He also enjoyed being around his grandchildren and family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

The family is hosting a Celebration of Life with full Military Honors for Charles and Margaret Price at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, with Pastor Ted Moore officiating. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.

PAID