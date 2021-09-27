Christina Louise Roberts, age 69, daughter of Robert Elmer and Winifred (Isley) Smith was born on Dec. 14, 1951, at Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport, La. She passed away Sept. 23, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Christina married Don Roberts in 1984 and have enjoyed 37 years of marriage together. Between the two of them, they have 10 children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Winnie; her brother, Bob; and a daughter, Shellie.

She is survived by her husband, Don of Houston, Mo.; brother, Tom of Houston, Mo.; daughters, Cassie (Kevin) Carter of Houston, Mo., Lisa Antoine of Newburgh, Ind., Joann (Dale) Adey of Houston, Mo., Cheryl (Darrell) Pounds of Houston, Mo., and Karen (Scott) Dingess of Lancaster, Ohio; sons, Jimmy (Shawn) Eldridge of Pleasant Grove, Ala., Mark (Tammy) Roberts of North Pole, Alaska; Don (Irene) Roberts of Anaheim, Calif., and Jesse Roberts of Arizona. She has 25 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Over the years Christina worked for Morton’s Chicken House, North Georgia Candle Factory and retired from Houston House in 2004 as the morning cook.

Christina was very gifted in painting and loved to make jewelry and do arts and crafts. She loved to share her talents with her kids and grandkids and enjoyed countless hours with them painting, making jewelry or working on other craft projects. She loved decorating for the holidays and was well known for her Halloween decorations and parties for the kids.

Christina loved to go on vacation with her family and collect knick-knacks of everywhere she went. She especially loved the beach.

She was a 10-year member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

After she retired, Christina volunteered with the Food Pantry, the annual Hospice of Care Chili Cookoff, Children’s Miracle Network and helped her daughter at Houston chamber events as well.

Christina will be missed greatly by all who knew and love her.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Christina Roberts Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand Ave., Houston, Mo., 65483.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home, with a Celebration of her Life beginning at 2 p.m., in the chapel with Pastor Don Crockett officiating. Per her wishes she was cremated. Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

PAID