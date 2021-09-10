Christopher Paul Willrett, age 36, son of Lisa (Cooley) Jordan and Nat Scott, was born Feb. 13, 1985, in West Plains, Mo. He passed away Sept. 6, 2021 in Van Buren, Mo.

Chris is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Bill Cooley and Bill Scott; his grandparents, Elmer and Ellen Willrett; and by his great-grandparents.

He is survived by his wife, Cassandra Willrett; his mother and stepfather, Lisa and John Jordan; his father, Nat Scott; grandmothers, Jeanie Cooley and Berneda Scott; his two children, Sheldon and Shelby Starr; two sisters, Mackenzie Scott and Jennifer Jokerst (Jared); a granddaughter, Nezzie; several nephews and a niece.

Chris grew up in Summersville, Mo., and graduated from Houston High School 2004.

He was recently married to Cassandra Boyle on June 12, 2021, in Birch Tree, Mo.

Chris was always a man of many trades, but most recently had been working as a fabricator. When he wasn’t working, he spent his time outdoors doing the things he loved. Whether that be working in his garden, fishing, hunting or just simply sitting on the riverbank with his dog Johnny Cash. Chris was a man with a huge heart who loved his family and children endlessly. He was the type of person who was always willing to help someone in need. Even if that meant giving his last dollar or the clothes off his back. Chris never failed to lighten any mood with his sense of humor and goofy smile. He will be greatly missed by everyone who got the pleasure to know him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Summersville Senior Center or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

The family had a Celebration of Life gathering at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Summersville City Cemetery. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

