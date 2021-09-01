Sponsored by the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will present two shows Thursday, Sept. 16, under the big top at the chamber fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.

The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is based in Hugo, Okla., and features performances by various people and animals.

Hugo is nicknamed “Circus City U.S.A.” because it has been home to 20 circuses since 1941, including three that are currently active.

The 90-minute shows in Houston will begin at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 each, or $7 for children ages 2 to 12 or seniors 65-and-older, and are available in advance at the Houston Visitors Center (at U.S. 63 and Walnut Street) until 5 p.m. Sept. 15.

For more information, call the chamber at 417-967-2220 or go online to the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus website or Facebook page.