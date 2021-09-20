The following are excerpts from just some of the reports generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded on Sept. 19 to a report of a peace disturbance at a Friendship Drive residence at Raymondville.

An 86-year-old man there told the officer a 50-year-old man was threatening he and his 82-year-old brother.

The officer spoke with the suspect, who said he believed there was a demon on the property that was providing him with bad energy. The man then went to his bedroom without further incident.

A short time later, the deputy was dispatched to the same location regarding another peace disturbance. This time the younger man was taken to jail and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor.

•A deputy responded on Sept. 19 to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Highway 17 residence at Summersville.

While the officer was on the way there, dispatch advised that the 35-year-old man and 34-year-old woman had both left and that the woman would be waiting at the town’s Dollar General store. The deputy made contact with her there, and she said the man had punched her in the face but she didn’t wish to pursue charges and didn’t need medical attention.

She also said she would be staying at another residence that night.

•On Sept. 5, a deputy investigated a report of a burglary at a Lone Star Drive residence in Houston.

A 35-year-old woman told the officer she was in the process of moving and had all the items in her house boxed up and ready to move out.

The woman stated that she left the house on Aug. 27, and when she returned on Sept. 5 everything was gone except a bed frame and a TV that now had a shattered screen.

The list of items the woman reported stolen had a total value of $43,314. There are no suspects.

•A deputy investigated a report of theft Sept. 14 at a Varvel Road residence at Willow Springs.

A 68-year-old man there said he had been away for about two months and when her returned he noticed that a power saw, a jig and some diesel fuel with a total value of $500 was missing.

The man named a suspect.

BOX:

JAIL ADMISSIONS

View a list of Texas County Jail admissions online at www.houstonherald.com.

Texas County Jail admissions

Sept. 14

Kara R. Happel – possession of controlled substance

Johnny L. Dixon – possession of controlled substance

Hayley Dodd – Crawford County hold

Ryan Cottengin – stealing, property damage

Sept. 15

Valoris McNaughton – driving without a valid license

Betty Cupko – DWI

Sept. 16

Christopher Trentham – DWI

Gary Ranft – trespassing

Fred J. Tandy – burglary, stealing

Cory P. Roberts – assault

Jeffery Thompson – possession of controlled substance

Kaleb Smith – assault

Delmer R. Robbins – DWI

Sept. 17

Amber D. January – forgery

Dustin W. Wells – driving while revoked

Danielle McDonald – possession of controlled substance

Joseph L. Barrow – possession of controlled substance

Sept. 18

Elizabeth G. Garner – failure to appear

William L. Murray – Greene County hold

Jacob Cichon – failure to appear

Clayton J. Lewis – DWI, possession of controlled substance

Sept. 19

Rodney Horn – assault

Jasper D. Robbins – assault