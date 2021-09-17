A man faces a felony charge after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident on Thursday.

Kaleb D. Smith, 19, of Mountain Grove, is charged with second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony).

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies responded to County Line Road in the Mountain Grove area for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man operating a vehicle on the county road, who was later identified as Smith, who stated his female companion had run into the woods.

Deputies located the female, Lindsey said, who said Smith had bitten her shoulder, tackled her and dragged her down the road while punching her face, back and head. Deputies reportedly observed marks and injuries on the female consistent with the report.

Smith is held in the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $250,000.