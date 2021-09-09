Texas County sales tax revenue from three half-cent sales tax was up about 6.2 percent for the month on each, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Each totaled $123,201 for the month. That’s up about $7,157 on each compared to the same period a year ago.

For the first eight months of the year, collections on each total about $868,142. That’s up about 9.1 percent on each — or nearly $73,000.

Funds from a tax on out-of-sale orders totals $333,368 this year. That’s up $40,453 from the same eight months in 2020.