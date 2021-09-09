After a Cabool Police Department investigation of an incident in April, a Cabool woman faces a felony charge with regard to stealing money from an elderly relative.

Jill C. Farmer Thornhill Shaw, 42, of 527 Spruce Street, No. 1, in Cabool, is charged with financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person (a class D felony).

A Cabool officer reported that a man and woman came to the police station on June 7 and claimed Shaw had coerced the man into withdrawing $4,680.81 from his bank account and then taking the cash.

The officer reported that the man’s wife had left for a day, and Shaw went to the relative – who has Alzheimer’s – and told him his wife was leaving and taking off with his money.

The pair reported they had been having issues with Shaw physically abusing them and that she had been served an eviction notice on May 28.

The officer reported interviewing Shaw on June 9, and hearing her tell conflicting stories about how much money was involved, but that she didn’t deny taking funds.

Shaw is held in the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $150,000.