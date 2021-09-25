About 29.8 percent in Texas County are completely vaccinated for COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday.

The state’s rate is 47.3 percent.

Through Sept. 23 in Texas County, 8,474 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 7,571 have completed the two-dose process.

In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 190 people. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital clinics in the county, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston and Cabool, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston.

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 29.8 percent; Phelps, 37.2; Dent, 26.8; Shannon, 27.6; Howell, 30; Douglas, 20.6; Wright, 31; Laclede, 31.5; and Pulaski, 15.9.

Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 33.4 percent; Phelps, 41.4; Dent, 30.7; Shannon, 30.4; Howell, 35.2; Douglas, 24.9; Wright, 35.1; Laclede, 35.5; and Pulaski, 18.6.

Here is a look at vaccination rates among school children: 314 (or 16.8 percent) have initiated vaccines in the 12-17 age group. Another 252 (or 13.5 percent) have completed it.

The Texas County Health Department gives vaccinations — Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) — on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. No appointment is needed.