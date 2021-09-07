About 26.5 percent in Texas County are completely vaccinated for COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Tuesday.

That’s up a percentage point over the last week.

The state’s rate is 45.7 percent.

Through Sept. 5 in Texas County, 7,811 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 6,738 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 262 people. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital clinics in the county, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston and Cabool, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston.

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 26.5 percent; Phelps, 36.1; Dent, 24.2; Shannon, 24.2; Howell, 26.5; Douglas, 20.2; Wright, 29.9; Laclede, 30.6; and Pulaski, 16.3.

Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 30.8 percent; Phelps, 40.9; Dent, 29.2; Shannon, 28.2; Howell, 31.8; Douglas, 23.6; Wright, 34.7; Laclede, 35.1; and Pulaski, 19.4.

As most Texas County schools have returned to classrooms, here is a look at vaccination rates: 278 (or 14.9 percent) have initiated vaccines in the 12-17 age group. Another 183 (or 9.8 percent) have completed it.

The Texas County Health Department gives vaccinations — Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) — on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. No appointment is needed.