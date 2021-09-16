Conviction on forgery charges, acquittal on the rest
The former sheriff of Texas County was found guilty of one forgery count and his deputy on two forgery counts by a circuit judge Thursday in Waynesville.
A circuit judge has dismissed nearly all of the counts against former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman this afternoon in Pulaski County Circuit Court at Waynesville.
Several residents testified Tuesday about an interaction with Tomaszewski in Houston, where they said she pointing a gun.
A former jailer testified about an incident involving an inmate in February 2018.
Witnesses called on first day of testimony in Waynesville.
The trial this week of the former Texas County sheriff and his chief deputy will be decided by Circuit Judge John Beger.