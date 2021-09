Services for Dennis Everett French, 71, of Raymondville, are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Wildwood House of Prayer, Raymondville.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Wildwood House of Prayer.