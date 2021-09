Graveside services for Sammye Ruth Haney, 82, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Houston.

The Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Houston will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, for those wanting to sign the condolence book.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Oak Hill Cemetery.