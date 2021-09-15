The second annual “Fall Clean Up” demolition derby is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in the arena at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.

Competition will take place in two divisions: Full Size Light Weld and Bone Stock Compact. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three finishers in each division.

A Power Wheels derby for kids ages 3 to 9 will occur during the intermission (participants must bring their own vehicle).

Grandstand admission is $10, or $5 for children ages 6 to 12 (kids 5-and-under get in free). Pit passes will be available for $25 apiece.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Houston Rural Fire Department.

For more information, call Fire Chief Don Gaston at 417-217-1747 or chamber director Angie Quinlan at 417-967-2220.

Derby rules can be found online at www.myhoustonchamber.com.