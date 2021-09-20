Dennis Everett French, age 71, was born May 20, 1950, to Daniel and Elsie (Breedlove) French in Plato, Mo. He was raised by his uncle, Marvin “Pete” Breedlove. He passed away Sept. 17, 2021, at his home in Raymondville, Mo.

Dennis grew up in the Lynchburg area and attended Plato Schools.

He married Kathy Lee Dec. 2, 1983. They were married almost 38 years, and together for 45 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his dad, Marvin “Pete” Breedlove; daughter, Sheri (French) Pfister; a son-in-law, Roger Sears; two brothers, Robert French and Ralph Firestein; four brothers-in-law, Joe Dowden, Darrell Lee, Jim Lee and George Heath; a nephew, Ian Heath; and a niece, Caroline Goforth.

Dennis is survived by his wife Kathy, of the home; son, Nick French of the home; three daughters, Terri (James) Bouthillier of Rogersville, Mo., Chanda (Mike) Sears of Cabool, Mo., and Candice Mitchell of Mountain Grove, Mo.; a honorary son, Joe Bressie of Raymondville, Mo.; four brothers, Bill French, Jim French of Illinois, Joe and Tom Firestein of Salem, Mo.; five sisters, Bonnie Dowden of Lebanon, Mo., Donna Firestein, Anna Rains, Kay McClelland and Vicky French all of Illinois; his in-laws, James and Gale Lee; a brother-in-law, Donnie Lee; four sisters-in-law, Maxine French, Shirley (Dewayne) Mullins, Becky Heath and Beth Ann (Jackie Ray) Cooper; grandchildren; many nieces, and nephews; and his best friend for many years, Andy Revelle (Screwdriver).

Dennis drove a truck for over 30 years and rode with his son Nick when he drove making many friends. He enjoyed working on old cars, and pickups, especially with his son, Nick, and spending time at Pa and Grans. He was a loving husband, and father, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Even through all his issues he never stopped fighting and never gave up. He talked to God everyday and never could stand what Jesus lived through for all of us. He loved them both and talked to everyone about them. He was a board member of Wildwood House of Prayer in Raymondville, Mo., and cared about the church and its members.

Don’t worry Screwdriver, Jesus has got his front door this trip and old Frenchie will make sure the bears are gone and the chicken coops are closed ahead for you and all of us Hero.

Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in the Wildwood House of Prayer, Raymondville, Mo. Pastor Paul Murray officiated with burial in the Friendship Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Nick French, Denim Lee, Joe Bressie, Tommy French, Don Lee and Kory Cooper; Honorary Pallbearer was Andy (Screwdriver) Revelle. Memorials may be made to Wildwood House of Prayer.

Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston; online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.

