Three departments were called Monday for a structure fire in Houston.

The call came about 9:35 a.m. on Acorn Lane off Oak Hill Drive, where the fire was concentrated in a garage area.

The homeowner attempts to keep flames at bay prior to the arrival of firefighters Monday morning at a house on Acron Street in Housotn.

A pair of firefighters focus on the garage while working at the scene of a house fire Monday morning on Acorn Street in Houston.

Sparks fly as a City of Houston firefighter uses a saw to cut a hole in a garage door while working at the scene of a house fire Monday morning on Acorn Street in Houston.

Houston Rural Fire Department Chief Don Gaston, left, and a City of Houston firefighter focus on the garage door while working at the scene of a house fire Monday morning on Acorn Street in Houston.

Houston Rural Fire Department Chief Don Gaston, right, and firefighter Logan Cary work at the scene of a house fire Monday morning on Acorn Street in Houston.

The City of Houston and Houston Rural Fire Departments were called. Raymondville’s department also was sought.

Firefighters said it was brought under control at about 11 a.m.