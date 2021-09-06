The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched at about 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Sargent Road residence at Cabool.

A 39-year-old woman there told the officer she and her 36-year-old brother had gotten into an argument and when she was pointing a finger at him he leaned over and she poked him in the eye.

The deputy spoke with the man and he confirmed being poked in the eye.

Neither person wished to pursue charges.

•A deputy was dispatched Aug. 27 regarding a report of a burglary at a Curran Road residence at Willow Springs.

The officer made contact with a 21-year-old man there who said the house was his vacation home. He reportedly said he hadn’t been there for two or three weeks and when he arrived he noticed that doors to the house and a shop building were open.

The man told the officer numerous items were missing with a total value of $1,902.

There was no damage to the doors. There are no suspects.

•A 67-year-old Cabool man reported on Aug. 30 that cattle had escaped from his Timberline Road property.

The man told an investigating deputy that eight cows and one bull had gotten through a fence, and neighbors had recovered the cows but not the bull.

The man said the bull was registered and worth $2,000. Investigation is ongoing.

•A 61-year-old Licking man reported on Aug. 30 that a brush hog clipper valued at $600 had been stolen from his Highway Y property in Texas County. Investigation is ongoing.