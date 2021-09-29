A Houston School District teacher is among four educators recognized as a 2021 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator in the region.

Veronica Douglas teaches at Houston Elementary School.

Area teachers were selected from more than 425 nominations.

Veronica Douglas

The award honors educators who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their students and contribute to the improvement of education in our most challenging times. Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Andi Hilburn-Vaini says recognizing teachers for all they do for the youth in the communities they serve is a top priority for local McDonald’s restaurants.

“Our local educators are the definition of perseverance and loyalty. They show up and give their all day after day to make sure our students thrive,” said Hilburn-Vaini. “We’re excited to recognize those who go above and beyond for our students through the Outstanding Educator awards.”

Winners of the outstanding educator award each receive a $100 Visa gift card to use toward their classroom; a coffee mug; certificates and McDonald’s coupons to provide to parents with outstanding students throughout the year.

Other winners were from Mountain View, West Plains and Willow Springs.