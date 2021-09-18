The lead changed hands multiple times and the final margin was only a single point, but the Houston High School football team came up short in a South Central Association conference road game Friday night and fell 27-26 in the annual Battle of Texas County on John Mark Hale Field in Mitch Carmack Stadium at Cabool.
The Tigers led 18-7 at halftime, but the host Bulldogs scored 20 unanswered points in the second half and were ahead 27-18 late in the fourth quarter.
Houston made one last surge when sophomore quarterback Wyatt Hughes tossed a short pass to senior running back Bailey Hurst and Hurst ran down the right sideline for a 68-yard touchdown with 1:23 left in the contest. After Hughes connected with junior running back Zac Williams for a 2-point conversion pass, the gap was down to 1 point.
But HHS head coach Eric Sloan and Company ran out of timeouts and then ran out of time, as Bulldogs sophomore quarterback Trey Atkins took a knee twice with the home crowd sounding out its approval.
The Tigers got off to a fast start, scoring on the game’s first play from scrimmage when Hughes threw to sophomore wide receiver John Kimrey in the right flat and Kimrey lateraled the ball to a sprinting senior Nathaniel Garnica, who took it all the way down the right sideline for a 57-yard touchdown. After Kimrey’s point-after kick was blocked, Houston led 6-0 only 13 seconds into the contest.
After the two defenses exchanged blows with the offensive units for several possessions, Cabool snatched the lead midway through the second period on a 21-yard TD pass from Atkins to sophomore running back Tyler Fleetwood, who made a remarkable over-the-head catch with his back to the ball. When senior Eddie Swisloski kicked the extra point, the Bulldogs were up 7-6.
The Tigers then scored two more touchdowns before halftime on runs by Hurst.
The first came on a 20-yard run by with 3:34 to go and the second on a 1-yard run 24 second left. The latter TD followed a 68-yard gain when Hughes passed to Williams and Williams scampered down the right sideline before being brought down just shy of the end zone.
After the two teams went back-and-forth for most of the third quarter, Cabool struck again with 12 seconds left in the period and trailed 18-14 on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Atkins to senior tight end Maverick Smith, and another point-after kick by Swisloski.
The Bulldogs regained the lead at 21-18 with 8:10 left in the final period when senior running back Braxton Davis ran for a 45-yard touchdown on a draw play and Swisloski kicked another extra point.
Cabool then got what proved to be the game-winning score after the Houston offense gave up the ball on a controversial fumble call late in the contest.
After taking possession at the Tigers’ 40-yard line, the Bulldogs took advantage and moved the ball quickly on the ground, finishing the short but decisive drive with a 1-yard TD run by Braxton.
Houston maintained focus and retaliated with the long passing play, but it was too late.
Next up for the Tigers (2-2, 1-1 SCA) is a road game next Friday (Sept. 24) at Thayer.