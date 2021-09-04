Dominating play on both sides of the ball for most of the game, the Houston High School football team whipped St. James 33-14 in a nonconference contest Friday night in Tiger Stadium.

The host Tigers scored their first touchdown on a 4-yard run by senior Bailey Hurst with 7:25 left in the first quarter, and led 6-0 after sophomore kicker John Kimrey’s extra-point attempt hit the left upright.

Houston added 8 more points with just under a minute left in the second period when sophomore quarterback Wyatt Hughes completed a pass to the 6-2 Kimrey (at wide receiver) for an 8-yard scoring play. The Tigers then added a 2-point conversion when junior wide receiver Brody McNew ran into the end zone on a reverse play.

HHS head coach Eric Sloan greets juniors Anthony Carroll (22) and Brody McNew after a successful 2-point conversion late in the first quarter of Friday night’s game against St. James. DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The host Tigers quickly increased their lead in the second half, as Hurst sprinted 77 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. After Kimrey nailed the point-after kick, Houston enjoyed a commanding 21-0 advantage.

Before the third period was over, the Tigers struck again, finishing a sustained drive when Hughes found McNew in front of defenders in the right side of the end zone for another 8-yard TD pass. The extra-point attempt was blocked, but Houston led 27-0.

The Tigers kept the pressure on in the fourth quarter, and went ahead 33-0 on a 34-yard touchdown run by senior running back Nathaniel Garnica.

In securing their first victory of the 2021 season, the Tigers never let St. James’ players size become a significant factor, as Houston’s more athletic linemen successfully shoved their bigger counterparts around and frequently used angles to gain advatages.

As teammate Anthony Carroll (22) looks on, Houston junior linebacker Austin Goetz wraps up the leg of St. James senior wide receiver Peyton Maylee during the first quarter of Friday night’s game in Tiger Stadium. DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

Meanwhile, head coach Eric Sloan incorporated lots of ball carriers in his team’s huge offensive performance, as six different players gained yardage on the ground in the contest.

The Tigers’ aerial assault also proved valuable, as key completions helped keep drives alive along with providing two touchdowns. Just prior to Kimrey’s TD (his first-ever touchdown at any level of football), Houston had another pass play for an apparent score called back, as Hughes hit McNew in the left corner of the end zone, but the officials claimed the ball had been knocked away from him before he had controlled it long enough.

Defensively, Houston stifled St. James for for the duration of the contest until the visiting Tigers scored twice with the outcome already all but decided. The Big Red D forced St. James to punt four times and turn the ball over on downs three times.

St. James’ offense offered a bit of help to their hosts by having back-to-back 71-yard scoring plays nullified by holding penalties midway through the second period – the first on a run and the second on a pass.

Next up for Houston (1-1) is a home game Friday against Salem. The Tigers from Dent County will come to town hoping to extend an incredible 40-game, 40-year winning streak over their namesakes from Texas County.