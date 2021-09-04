The foundation that supports the educational activities of the Houston School District will hold an event today (Saturday, Sept. 4) at Piney River Brewing Co.

The Houston Education Foundation event runs from 2 to 10 p.m. at the Bucyrus brewery. A portion of all pint sales benefit the organization. Brats will be grilled, a silent auction held and HHS alum Kirk Pierce will provide music from 2 to 5 p.m. Andy’s Root Beer also will be available.