A long-time civic organization that works toward preservation of the county’s history says 2022 may be its last year of existence.

The Texas County Missouri Genealogical and Historical Society, formed in February 1980, said its membership has dwindled, COVID-19 made it difficult to keep its older membership safe and few younger people have taken an interest over the years.

The group held a meeting last week.

Historically, it has held a monthly meeting, published a newsletter and operated a library in a portion of the Texas County Memorial Building on Grand Avenue. The property is owned by the county.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts over the last few years, we have been unable to attract new members,” according to a statement. “And the original COVID outbreak coupled with the recent surge of the Delta variant, have forced us to close the genealogical library for the past two seasons; therefore the 2022 season will be the last year for the Texas County Missouri Genealogical and Historical Society.”

The organization’s biggest undertaking was a three-volume Texas County Heritage, which includes the history of families and other notable information about the institutions of the county.

The remainder of the season will be by appointment only and those can be made by calling 417-967-2946. In 2022, the library will be open to the public as normal on Thursdays.