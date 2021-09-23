Gloretta Gail Rhodes, age 75, was born July 14, 1946, in Holdenville, Okla., to Francis (Bud) Timmons and Pearl (Anderson) Timmons. She went home to be with the Lord Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at her home in Houston, Mo.

She grew up in Maize, Kan., and graduated from Maize High School (1965) and from Wichita Business College, Wichita, Kan., for the Stenographic Secretarial, Dec. 8, 1966.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bobbie Timmons and Glenn Timmons. She is survived by her husband, Gordon Rhodes of 53 years; twin sons, Brian Rhodes and wife Annette and daughter Macayla Rhodes of Melbourne, Mo., Bruce Rhodes of Houston, Mo.; and one sister, Kaye Pennington of Wichita, Kan., and a host of friends and relatives.

She was faithful to her Lord and family and was always helping her husband in answering God’s call in the ministry. She was a force behind him getting him through Seminary and served as his secretary as a pastor and Director of Missions.

She loved to go on mission trips with the Ozark Prairie Baptist Association. She was in charge of fixing the meals for the mission’s teams and she enjoyed helping the team reaching people for Jesus and helping the churches we were working with.

She loved to go camping and taking the granddaughter on trips in the summer and getting out and seeing God’s wonderful handy work. She also loved her flowers and loved to cook. Even when she was sick, she taught Annette how to make chicken and dumplings and she did a good job. She knew where everything was in the whole house.

She was saved at the age of 12. She loved the Lord and the church. She was active as she could be in churches where she was a member. She had a deep love for the Eunice Baptist Church where she attended as long as she was able. Gloretta loved music and sang in the choir when she could. She loved to go to Southern Gospel music singing. She loved to visit churches with her husband when he served as a director of missions.

We will miss her, but we know that she is enjoying the beauty of God’s heaven.

Memorials may be made to Missouri Baptist Children’s Home or Pontiac Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Richard Eakins and Walter Heyer officiating. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Pontiac Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Pallbearers were Ron Stow, Ervin Dale Carpenter, Charles Smith, Dan Halsey, Marion Stone and Mike Kane. Honorary pallbearers were Joe Larson, Billy Crane and Ricky J. Daugherty.

