D & L Florist in Houston is organizing “Good Neighbor Day” next Tuesday, says business owner Shari McCallister, who says it is a grassroots effort to spread good cheer and relations by giving a flower to a neighbor.

The business will give away 2,500 roses beginning at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 28 until they are gone.

The project works this way: Pick up a dozen roses, distribute them and keep one for yourself.

Other sponsors helping to underwrite the cost of the day are: Farm Bureau, Kristy Cook; Houston Herald, Houston Lions Club, Rep. Bennie Cook, Piney River Ford, Progressive Ozark Bank, Simmons Bank in Houston, State Farm Insurance, Justin Shelby; Texas County Associate Commissioner John Casey, Texas County Memorial Hospital, TCMH – Dr. Baldwin, The Bank of Houston, USA Mortgage, Shannon Smith; and West Plains Bank and Trust, Houston.