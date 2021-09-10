This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Texas County recorded 77 positive COVID-19 cases and three related deaths in the last seven days, the Texas County Health Department reported Friday.

There are 68 isolated at home and four hospitalized.

The death count stands at 41.

Of the total cumulative positive cases since the pandemic began — 2,755 — there have been 57 cases where persons had been vaccinated.

Due to a spike in quarantines at the Houston School District, it began requiring masks Thursday when social distancing is not possible. Texas County Memorial Hospital reported it would begin offering monoclonal antibody infusions next Wednesday, September 15.