The fourth annual Houston Tigers Boys Basketball Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, Sept. 25, at Houston Municipal Golf Course.

The event will be played in a 2-man scramble format, with shotgun-start tee times available at 8 a.m. or 1 p.m.

The entry fee is $80 per team, which includes carts and lunch. Corporate sponsorships and other sponsorships are available, and on-course games will be offered on some holes.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the HHS boys hoops program.

For more information, call Jim Moore at 417-825-1358 or email him at jmoore@houston.k12.mo.us, or call Maggie Moore at 573-247-2754 or email her at mmoore@houston.k12.mo.us.