A recent Houston High School graduate attending college won $10,000 in the MO VIP program, which incentivizes vaccination and also gives rewards to those already protected.

Danielle Walker of Solo was the only winner from Texas County in Missouri’s 8th Congressional District.

At the time of the Aug. 27 drawing, 566,151 entries were received. Organizers said 180 winners were selected in the second of the program’s five drawings. Winners can be found at MOStopsCovid.com/win.

“These Missourians are winners not only because they are receiving $10,000 but because, like 3.2 million other Missourians, they have stepped up to help protect themselves and those they care for from serious illness,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “We encourage Missourians to continue engaging in conversations with trusted healthcare professionals to learn when vaccination is right for them.”

More than 650,000 doses have been administered by state-enrolled providers since the launch of MO VIP. With state and federal vaccination data combined, 62% of Missouri’s eligible population (12 and up) has now initiated vaccination. In Texas County, the figure stood at only 30.8% for initiated shots. Another 26.6% are completely vaccinated.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter at any time for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com. Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall. A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to a total of 800 adults (18 and up), and 100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, will win an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.

Once a Missourian enters, their entry will be carried over through all the drawings. There is no need to enter more than once. The entry list will be reviewed, and duplicate entries will be removed prior to each drawing. All winners will all have their vaccination status verified.