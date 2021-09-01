So far, so good.

Coming into the 2021 season, players and coaches on the Houston High School volleyball team had high expectations for the results they would produce.

The squad did nothing to diminish those expectations in the season-opening game Tuesday in Hiett Gymnasium, as the host Lady Tigers beat county rival Licking in straight sets, 25-15, 25-23 and 25-22.

“It feels great!” said HHS head coach Loran Richardson. “I’m so proud of the girls’ energy and competitiveness.”

After dropping the first set by 10 points, the deep and talented Licking team – led by the efforts of 6-foot junior Abbie Sullins ­– kept things close throughout the next two sets. But the Lady Wildcats led only once in the game, going ahead 3-1 early in the second set.

HHS senior Hannah Dzurick leaps to hit a ball past Licking defenders Kylie Taylor (14) and Abbie Sullins during the first set of the Lady Tigers’ season-opening win Tuesday night in Hiett Gymnasium.

Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers maintained focus in several pressure-packed situations.

“We’ve been working on our first-ball side-out when receiving, and it paid off,” Richardson said. “We never let them go on any big runs. We were able to side-out quickly and get the momentum back.”

With the score at 24-23 in the back-and-forth second set, the Lady Tigers put it away with a well-placed tip shot for a point by senior setter Hannah Dzurick. Then in the third set, Houston finished the sweep with a big kill by sophomore outside hitter Angie Smith.

The Lady Tigers helped their cause with a huge serving advantage, recording 9 aces while committing only 2 service errors.

Houston’s defense came up big, too, with players running, reaching and diving to amass a whopping 70 digs.

HHS senior Hannah Dzurick (4) and sophomore Kelsey Pritchett (16) get their hands up on defense as Licking junior Maci Sparks rises to hit a ball during the first second of the Lady Tigers’ season-opening win Tuesday night in Hiett Gymnasium.

“Our defense played great,” Richardson said.

Smith had a huge night, with 13 kills, 5 aces, 20 digs and a robust .417 hitting percentage. Dzurick finished with 8 kills, 14 assists and 15 digs, while 5-11 sophomore middle hitter Olivia Crites smacked 7 kills and recorded 3 aces.

Senior libero Mali Brookshire had 16 digs and a 2.32 passing rating for Houston, while 6-foot sophomore middle hitter Kelsey Pritchett was credited with 2 blocks.

The Lady Tigers roster has transformed this season into a group largely made up of experienced players, including a host of juniors who were still underclassmen in 2020.

“I think just having a year of varsity under their belts from last year and all summer has given those younger girls a ton of confidence,” Richardson said. “Now they understand the speed of the game and are really putting it together.”

Houston’s front line (featuring several long and athletic players) constantly made it hard for the Lady Wildcats to find openings.

“We definitely have the size and ability to dominate the net,” Richardson said. “We only had 4 kill blocks last night, but we had a ton of blocks Licking covered up, and a lot of good touches. They did a great job funneling the ball to our defense as well.”

The Lady Wildcats were fresh off of a 3-1 victory over Liberty Monday in Mountain View.

“It was a big win for us,” Brookshire said. “I have confidence that if we play as a team and keep working hard, we’ll be very successful.”

HHS senior Mali Brookshire leaps to hit a ball during the first set of the Lady Tigers’ season-opening win Tuesday night in Hiett Gymnasium.

“I think one of the best parts was the energy on the floor and in the gym,” Richardson said. “We didn’t let mistakes get us down and we were able to push through rough patches. We’ve always got things we need to improve on, but if we keep working those things, we’ll be hard to stop as the season goes on.”

Richardson said assistant coaches Jodie Tottingham and Tory Wade played a significant role in the victory.

“I’m thankful for assistant coaches who do a great job watching for weaknesses in the other team and helping the girls find holes,” she said. “Jodie and Tory both do a great job.”

Senior outside hitter Sarah Purcell said the result sends a message that the Lady Tigers mean business.

“It’s a big confidence boost and it shows everyone that we’re coming for them,” she said.

Houston faces Cuba Thursday in Hiett Gymnasium.