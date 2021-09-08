The Houston Visitor Center recently became home to a display related to the history of Houston and Texas County.

Set up by Houston native and outdoors author and photographer Larry Dablemont, the display includes vintage paddles, fishing gear and other items, as well as artifacts attributed to Native Americans who inhabited the region long ago, including projectile points (a.k.a. arrowheads and spearheads) and other tools.

In the parking lot are two old jon boats, including a wooden vessel and a metal unit made in 1952 for the Missouri Consvervation Commission. The boats sit on a one-of-a-kind trailer that was made specifically for the metal craft.

Vintage jon boats outside the Houston Visitors Center. DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The Visitor Center is located at U.S. 63 and Walnut Street and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 417-967-2220.

Dablemont can be reached by phone at 417-777-5227 or by email at lightninridge47@gmail.com.