In a pair of home games Thursday night in Tiger Stadium, the Houston Middle School football teams were both winners against Cabool.

Houston’s 7th-grade team beat the visiting Bulldogs 20-12 and the 8th-graders posted a 38-0 shutout.

The Tigers 7th-graders score in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by Shawn Thompson and a 2-point conversion run by Braxton Foster. Houston struck again the second quarter on a 3-yard TD run by Kane Crawford had a 3 yard touchdown run and got another TD in the fourth period on a 2-yard run by Crawford.

Houston’s 8th-grade squad led 16-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers got on the board with a 25-yard touchdown run by quarterback Karson Walker, and tacked on 2 more points with a conversion run by D.J. Riley.

Riley then had a 31-yard TD run in the period, and Walker passed to Randale Dodd for a 2-point conversion.

In the second quarter, Walker found Dodd again for a 68-yard touchdown pass, followed by a 2-point run by Mason Dodson.

Offensive linemen with the Houston Middle School eighth-grade block during the Tigers’ shutout victory over Cabool Thursday night in Tiger Stadium. EMILY HONEYCUTT | HOUSTON HERALD

Houston held a commanding 32-0 lead at halftime after Riley had a 44-yard touchdown reception from Walker and Jakeb Mohr ran in the 2-point conversion.

Houston score again in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run by Jacob Lee.

Defensively, Riley had an interception.

Next up for the two HMS teams is a trip Thursday to Mountain View to face Liberty.