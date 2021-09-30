Several cross country runners from the Houston School District had significant success in a 15-team meet Tuesday at Mountain Grove.

Houston High School senior Hunter McKinney continued another good season by finishing fourth in field of 62 in the varsity boys race with a time of 19:10.86 on the 3.1-mile course. HHS sophomore Jake Allen ran 18th in the race, while senior Nick Washko placed 20th.

The Lady Tigers’ freshman duo of Kristen Ely and Allie Benoist also turned in good performances again, with Ely finishing 10th in a field of 41 with a time of 25:19.03, while Benoist placed 15th at 25:48.94. Fellow freshman Summer Bittle also ran and came in 23rd.

Two Houston 8th graders finished in the top 3 in a field of 26 runners in middle school boys competition, as Warren Hinkle won the race with a time of 9:15.23 on the 1.5-mile course and Jack Sawyer took third at 9:33.81. HMS 7th-grader Shane Yonkers placed 23rd.

HHS sophomore Jake Allen (278) and senior Nick Washko (281) run during the high school varsity boys race Tuesday at Mountain Grove. SUBMITTED PHOTO

In the middle school girls race, HMS 8th-grader Natalie Clinton ran 10th in a field of 22 with a time of 12:06.04.

The meet also featured elementary school races.

Houston had two boys place in the top 10 in the boys race, as Gage Smith came in 7th in a 32-runner field with a time of 11:01.31, while Christopher Meier ran 8th at 11:02.39. Thomas Kincaid also ran for Houston and placed 20th.

Three Houston girls ran in the elementary girls race. Jesslyn Crawford led the trio by coming in 8th in the field of 40 with a time of 11:44.01, while Jessyn Allen finished 16th and Clair Benoist placed 23rd.

HMS runners ran again Thursday (Sept. 30) at Willow Springs. HHS and HMS athletes will all compete in a meet next Thursday (Oct. 7) at Licking.