Members of the Houston City Council set a meeting date to work on a grass policy during a short session Tuesday night.

The council will gather at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, to work on the development of guidelines for the next spring mowing season. It is expected to outline mowing obligations of the city, as well as that of property owners. The council held an earlier workshop to hammer out details, and this is the second time the six-member council will gather.

In another matters, members:

•Were introduced to a new city police officer. He is JD Jordan, an Oklahoma native, who recently graduated from a police academy.

•Heard from Karen James, community coordinator for Drury University in Houston, about an upcoming seated class on leadership. It starts Oct. 25. The enrollment goal is six; three have already registered, she told the council.

•Learned that the city was set to use its new paving equipment Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Rutherford Park on the west rim of the airport.