Following an investigation involving state and federal authorities, a Houston man faces four felony charges related to alleged child pornography.

Nathan Mahaffey, 21, of 513 Phelps St. in Houston, is charged with one count of first-degree promoting child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography (all class B felonies).

According to report by an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a computer running a specially-designed software detected illegal pornographic content coming from an IP address. The trooper reported discovering that multiple officers with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had been successful in downloading suspected child porn files from the same IP address.

On Sept. 28, a search warrant was served at Mahaffey’s residence, and a desktop computer was found containing hundreds of child pornography files, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

During an interview, Mahaffey reportedly admitted to the crimes. He was arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $250,000.

Mahaffey is on five years of probation from a March 2021 conviction of possession of a controlled drug.

The defendant appeared Thursday afternoon for an arraignment before a judge. Mahaffey entered a not guilty plea and is to appear Oct. 12 to set a preliminary hearing date.